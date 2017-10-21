India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli to play landmark 200th ODI in Mumbai

New Delhi: When India captain Virat Kohli leads his team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, it will be his 200th match in 50-over internationals.

Kohli, who is rewriting batting record at the rate of knots, will become the 13th Indian to complete a double century of ODI appearances. Overall, he will be the 72nd player.

In his 199 ODIs to date, Kohli has scored a mammoth 8,767 runs in 191 innings at an average of 55.13 and strike rate of 91.47. These include a staggering 30 hundreds and 45 fifties.

Kohli's 30 ODI centuries is at par with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and only behind batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49.

Coincidentally, should India go on to win Kohli's 200th ODI, it will also be the country's 50th win over New Zealand. India have previously achieved that feat against five other teams - Sri Lanka (88), West Indies (56), England (52), Pakistan (52), and Zimbabwe (51).