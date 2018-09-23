India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 live updates

India meet Pakistan in their second super-four match in the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Follow the live match updates here:

# The wicket is as flat as it can get but Bhuvneshwar Kumar could trouble the Pakistan openers with his street-smart swing. Early wickets will be key for India while Pakistan would look to start cautiously and survive the new ball.

# Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq open the innings for Pakistan.

# Playing XI:

*India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

*Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

# Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Both the sides will compete for the second time in the tournament. India had outclassed Pakistan to win convincingly by 8 wickets with 21 overs in hand. Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav had wrecked the Pakistani batting line-up, restricting them to a below-par total of 162. In response, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a solid start against the seam-heavy Pakistan side.

India continued their dominant show against Bangladesh in their first super-four match. A clinical performance by comeback man Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar reduced Bangladesh to 173 runs. Rohit Sharma continued to lead from the front, scoring another classy half-ton (83 off 104 balls) and steering India to a 7-wicket victory with 82 balls to spare.

After edging past Afghanistan with a 3-wicket win, Pakistan look to avenge their loss to India. Pakistan have come back to beat India in the past and would have done their homework against India’s probing spinners, part-timer Kedar Jadhav in particular.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(captain), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.