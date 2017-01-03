India vs Pakistan: Rivalry to resume in Champions Trophy 2017

New Delhi: As a result of severe political turmoil between India and Pakistan, cricket fans from both countries have been deprived of some quality cricketing action on the field.

India and Pakistan last played an international fixture in ICC World Twenty20, where Men in Blue thrashed Shahid Afridi's men by six wickets. In front of a jam-packed Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli played a fighting unbeaten 55-run knock, as India successfully chased down Pakistan's total of 118 runs in 15.5 overs.

In the same year, India also played against Pakistan in Asia Cup, a match which MS Dhoni's men won by five wickets. Indian bowlers ripped through Pakistan's batting line-up, skittling them out for just 83 runs. In reply, India were off to a disastrous start after Mohammad Amir reduced them to 3/8. It was the 68-run stand for the fourth wicket between Virat Kohli (49) and Yuvraj Singh (14) which helped India win the match.

If all goes as per plan, the two teams could once again lock horns against each other in 2017, this time in an ODI.

As per the schedule of International Cricket Council (ICC), the arch-rivals are all set to meet each other in Champions Trophy 2017 on June 4.

The premier tournament will kick off on June 1 this year. India and Pakistan will play against each other in fourth match of the tournament.

India last played an ODI against their neighbours on February 15, 2015 at the ICC World Cup 2015. Batting first, India put exactly 300 runs on board, thanks to brilliant ton by Kohli (107). In reply, Pakistan proved to be a no show as they were bowled out for 224 in 47 overs, handing India a comprehensive 76-run win.

Last time India and Pakistan played a full bilateral series was in 2007. Pakistan, however, toured India for a short series in 2012.