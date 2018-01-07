India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain washes out Day 3 without a single ball

SOUTH AFRICA SECOND INNINGS (SCORECARD)

Play Abandoned on Day 3 [Brief Scores: South Africa (286 and 65/2) lead India (209) by 142 runs]

7:10 pm: So the umpires have decided to call off the day and it's a complete washout without a ball being bowled.

There will be no cricket today in Cape Town as play on Day 3 has been abandoned. https://t.co/RCDNKxDK1z #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/EHWsh3yrQX — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2018

6:45 pm: The day is fast moving towards abandonment now as the rain has returned, putting a washout very much on the cards.

6:05 pm: Some of the Indian fans are hanging around at Newlands despite the drizzle continuing and the possibility of play diminishing with every passing hour.

5:30 pm: Bad news! Drizzle returns and the mop-up operations have been halted due to that. So it's back to square one, for the moment.

5:00 pm: We can confirm now that the rain in Cape Town has stopped and the groundstaff at Newlands has begun the water-mopping drill on the covers. Things have suddenly improved. Keep your fingers crossed until next update.

4:48 pm: Further signs of some play after a long delay as it becomes brighter in Cape Town and Team India arrives at the stadium.

Getting slightly better here in Newlands as #TeamIndia make their way to the ground #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/J3XC3NbIep — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2018

4: 15 pm: The fact that super-sopper has been pressed into service is a good sign, but the first session has been consumed by relentless rain. Hope the next update we provide you is that the 'rain has stopped'. Stay tuned.

4:12 pm: Slight good news coming via Cricket South Africa, but only slight because the drizzle continues in Cape Town even as "weather clears up" a little.

Reserve Umpire, Bongani Jele is out on the field as the Newlands weather clears up. Looks like we might have some action after all. #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/8ObqQmH38c — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 7, 2018

3:40 pm: Status quo at Newlands, with rain continuing. According to reports, the Indian team arrived at the venue and then left after a while. Not looking good, unfortunately.

3:10 pm: It's still pelting down in Cape Town, so the wait is going to get longer and the status remains as is. Stay tuned for further updates.

It has been raining in Cape Town for a very long time and the weather forecast says it's not going to change for much of the day.

Stay tuned in and we will be back as and when we have latest updates from Cape Town.

Under covers at the moment is Newlands. Raining down here heavily! Expected delay in start #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Q23Pz4h32g — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2018

On Day 2, Saturday, India were bowled out for 209, which gave the hosts a lead of 77 runs. Most of the Indian batsmen struggled to come to terms with the seam movement of the Newlands track and were caught behind as the South Africans managed to take wickets at regular intervals. With the exception of Hardik Pandya, the Indian batsmen had difficulty in getting going. South Africa ended the second day on 65 for 2, and are leading by 142 runs.

The visitors lost their top order in quick succession before even crossing the 100-mark and were in danger of being bowled out for less than 150 but the 24-year-old Pandya had other plans. The Baroda player proved his mettle and maturity beyond years by hitting an aggressive counter-attacking 93 off 95 balls which helped India get closer to South Africa's total. His knock included 14 fours and a single six.

Pandya came into bat at a stage when India were losing wickets in a jiffy and along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar added 99 runs for the eighth wicket which helped India cross the 200-mark. Pandya and Bhuvneshwar's partnership is also the second best by an Indian duo for the eighth wicket.