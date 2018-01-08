India vs South Africa, 1st Test: The Jasprit Bumrah 'snorter' that removed Faf du Plessis - Watch

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah's Test debut at Newlands got better and lethal on Monday as the Indian pacer bowled an almost unplayable spell of 3/39 in South Africa's second innings of the first Test, which included the wicket of home skipper Faf du Plessis (0) that reminded of the 'perfume balls' bowled by the famous West Indian quartet of the '70s.

Bumrah, along with Mohammed Shami (3/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/33) and Hardik Pandya (2/27), helped India dismiss South Africa for just 130 runs in their second innings, setting up an elusive away Test win for India who now need just 208 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

But it was the wicket of Du Plessis that highlighted the way Indian pacers ran in with intent, hit the deck and got help both off the pitch and in the air to make the Proteas batsmen hop.

The delivery that looked to be angled in jumped up and moved away leaving Du Plessis in an awkward position while taking the paint off his glove before settling into Wriddhiman Saha's gloves.

The right-arm pacer also dismissed AB de Villiers (35) and Quinton de Kock (8) as his other two victims on day four of the Test. He registered figures of 1/73 in the first innings.

South Africa were 65/2 when the fourth day's play started but lost their next eight batsmen adding another 65 to hand India control of the match with five full sessions left in the game.