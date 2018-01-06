हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli gets trolled on Twitter after getting dismissed in Newlands

Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with early dismissals of both its openers – Murali Vijay (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (16).

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 06, 2018, 15:19 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for five in India's first innings of the first Test against South Africa on Friday, and it didn't take much time for some Twitter users to start trolling him.

Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with early dismissals of both their openers – Murali Vijay (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (16).

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early blitzkrieg of 4/87, which helped the visitors dismiss Proteas for 286, a lot was expected from the Indian batting line-up who have been in splendid form in recent times.

Bowling his first delivery of the series, Morne Morkel had other ideas. The South African pacer produced some extra bounce, which Kohli found difficult to handle and edged it straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. That led some of the Twitterati to troll him.

There is already some pressure on the Indian team, with the ongoing series being seen as a litmus test – and India have never won a single Test series in six attempts in the Rainbow Nation. India have won just two Tests, drawn seven and lost eight in South Africa.

India ended the day on 28 for three, and are trailing by 258 runs.

