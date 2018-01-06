India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Virat Kohli gets trolled on Twitter after getting dismissed in Newlands

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for five in India's first innings of the first Test against South Africa on Friday, and it didn't take much time for some Twitter users to start trolling him.

Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with early dismissals of both their openers – Murali Vijay (1) and Shikhar Dhawan (16).

After Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early blitzkrieg of 4/87, which helped the visitors dismiss Proteas for 286, a lot was expected from the Indian batting line-up who have been in splendid form in recent times.

Bowling his first delivery of the series, Morne Morkel had other ideas. The South African pacer produced some extra bounce, which Kohli found difficult to handle and edged it straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. That led some of the Twitterati to troll him.

Virat Kohli proves honeymoon hangovers exist. Yet again. — Nandini Suryanarayan (@NandiniSuri) January 5, 2018

Virat Kohli is improving, this time he scored five runs. Remember, only a few days back he fell for a duck — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 5, 2018

Virat Kohli gets out on 5 runs only. This is what happened when u forced an employee to come office during his honeymoon days. #SAvIND — Khurram (@IKB77) January 5, 2018

Comparing Steve Smith to Virat Kohli is akin to comparing the looks and acting abilities of Margot Robbie to Paris Hilton.

Smith is no 1 with daylight second. — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) January 6, 2018

Virat Kohli missed his customary double century by just 195 runs #SAvIND #FreedomSeries — Ramachandra Maharudrappa (@nanuramu) January 5, 2018

Expections:- Kohli can score in every condition.... Reality:- On batting pitch score more than 200, On green top less than 20. And still some people compare him with steve smith#INDvSA #SAvIND #Viratkohli — Being Msdian (@BeingMsdian25) January 5, 2018

Coach : why are you struggling in South Africa? Virat Kohli : even the great Mahatma Gandhi struggled here, mai kya cheez hun. #INDvSA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 5, 2018

Modiji should give tips to kohli and co. before every overseas tour. #INDvSA — Vishal (@Vishal15067) January 5, 2018

There is already some pressure on the Indian team, with the ongoing series being seen as a litmus test – and India have never won a single Test series in six attempts in the Rainbow Nation. India have won just two Tests, drawn seven and lost eight in South Africa.

India ended the day on 28 for three, and are trailing by 258 runs.