India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli terms performance of bowlers as the biggest positive

Johannesburg: India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that the performance of the bowlers was the biggest positive that had come out of the three-Test series against South Africa.

"The bowlers were the biggest positive, we haven't done 60 wickets in the past. We want to correct certain mistakes. That lower-order showed character. This win feels great. As batsmen, if we can think about countering conditions better, we can do away from home," he said.

Kohli added, "We required some character on a pitch that was very difficult but our guys showed great guts. Batting first didn't go down well with a lot of people. Hats off to the team for showing character after the series was gone."

"It's a funny game. You think of many ways to get a batsman out. Amla and Elgar played well. In pressure situations, when wickets go down in Test cricket, it's very difficult to come back," he further said.

Later Kohli also tweeted:

Proud prouder proudest. Hats off to the whole team for showing character throughout. This day will always be special. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/z2T0er5fLd — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 27, 2018

On the other hand, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who scalped four wickets and scored 30 and 33 in the two innings, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"I'm happy with my performance. Whenever I get a chance, I try to do well. It came off at the right moment. I enjoy batting when it comes to Tests. I tried to stay for as much as possible and runs came. Amazing track to bowl on. Few awkward balls but overall it was a good wicket," he said.

India pulled off a dramatic 63-run win against South Africa in the third Test on Saturday.

Hard fought series and what a way to end it. Victory at the Wanderers! #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/i3oJchKmNe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2018

Mohammed Shami led India's fightback with a career-best five-wicket haul as India snapped nine wickets for 53 runs to bowl out South Africa for 177 and avoid a whitewash in the three-match series.

It is the first time that an all-pace attack has fashioned victory for India on overseas soil. Overall, the four full- time seamers shared all 20 wickets in the match, which ended on the fourth day.

Shami ended with figures of 12.3-2-28-5, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/57), Ishant Sharma (2/31) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39) shared the other five wickets.

Opener Dean Elgar, who took a nasty blow on his helmet and forced early stumps yesterday, remained unbeaten on 86 even as four of his colleagues could not even open their account.

