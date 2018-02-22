India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy come good as the Proteas level series at 1-1

Man-of-the-Match Heinrich Klaasen and skipper JP Duminy sparkled with the bat as South Africa beat India by six wickets in the 2nd T20I to level the three-game series at 1-1 at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Chasing 189 to win, both batsmen added 93 runs to breathe life into the chase after two early wickets of JJ Smuts (2) and Reeza Hendricks (26). Klaasen departed for 69 off 30 balls but Duminy (64 off 40 balls) stayed till the end alongside Farhaan Behardien (16 off 10 balls) to seal the deal for the home team with eight balls to spare.

India's Yuzvendra Chahal had a bad day at the office and returned figures of 0/64, most expensive T20 figures for an Indian bowler.

Earlier in the day, India, after being put into bat, posted a competitive 188/4 thanks to an unbeaten fifth-wicket 98-run stand between Manish Pandey (79* off 48 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) and MS Dhoni (52* off 28 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s).

After Rohit Sharma (0) was trapped in front of the wickets by Junior Dala off the first ball of the second over, Shikar Dhawan and Suresh Raina added a quickfire 44 for the second wicket to bring the tourists back on track.

However, Dhawan (24) and Virat Kohli (1) departed in quick time to again give the Proteas the upper hand and when Raina also departed for 31 with the score reading 90/4 in the 11th over, India found themselves in a spot of bother.

Dhoni joined Pandey at the crease and both batted with serious intent, focussing a lot on not losing another wicket without compromising the scoring rate. However, once both were set and the Indian innings appeared in good shape, big shots started coming thick and fast.

India scored 103 in the last 10 overs, 55 of them coming in the last four overs. However in the end, their efforts went in vain as South Africa chased down the target with great composure.

The third and last game of the rubber will be played on Saturday at Cape Town's Newlands.