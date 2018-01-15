India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli bedazzles with 153 but South Africa in the driver's seat

South Africa will fancy themselves to win after day three of the second Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

At the close of play brought about early by bad light, the hosts were 90/2 with an overall lead of 118 runs. AB de Villiers (50) and Dean Elgar (36) were at the crease and posed a big threat to India's chances having already added 87 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli notched up his 21st Test century to keep India in the game as the visitors, in their reply to South Africa's 335 in the first innings, made 307.

Resuming the third day on 185/5, India lost Hardik Pandya for 15 following a faux pas from the all-rounder. While attempting to return to the crease, he, like an amateur, didn't ground his bat and a direct throw from Vernon Philander dispatched him. Kohli didn't look one bit pleased about the whole thing.

R Ashwin joined his captain shortly after, and batted like a man possessed. Believe it or not, he dominated Kohli in their 50-run stand with 32 runs. He eventually fell for 38 but by that time the visitors were in a better situation.

Mohammed Shami (1) and Ishant Sharma (3) failed to keep their captain company for long and soon Kohli too fell for 153 as India's last wicket. Morne Morkel was the Proteas' top bowler with figures of 4/60.

It was definitely one of the best innings of Kohli's career. On a difficult wicket against top-notch bowlers, he showed his quality plentifully. Let it be not lost on anyone that with a little support at the other end, Kohli could have done a lot better for the Indian team.

After conceding a 28-run first-innings lead, Jasprit Bumrah brought good tidings to the visitors with two early wickets. His victims, Aiden Markram (1) and Hashim Amla (1), found themselves helpless in front of the wickets to deliveries that angled in from the Indian fast bowler.

India's joy was shortlived though, as de Villiers joined Elgar and straight away got into a counter-attacking mode. He was largely untroubled during his innings that saw him reach his 42nd fifty off just 77 balls.

India were also guilty of not taking their chances. On 29, Elgar edged a Bumrah delivery and Parthiv Patel & Cheteshwar Pujara chose to do nothing as the ball flew between them. Patel immediately pointed a finger at Pujara but to be honest it appeared to be his fault. As a wicketkeeper with hands in gloves he is supposed to leap at such opportunities.

The way the pitch is changing for the worse, the Indian bowlers now really need to bowl out of their skin on Tuesday because even chasing 250 here could prove a Herculean task.