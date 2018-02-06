India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming online, live on TV

A historic moment beckons India when they take on hosts South Africa in the third ODI at Newlands on Wednesday, as a victory will make Virat Kohli & Co the first team from India to win three ODIs of a bilateral series on South African soil. Moreover, a 3-0 lead will ensure India don't lose the six-match rubber - which will be another first for the visitors in the rainbow nation.

India won the first ODI by six wickets and followed it up with another thrashing, this time by nine wickets, in the second to humble the South Africans who are plagued by injuries.

Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock have all been ruled out due to injuries. In the absence of regular skipper Du Plessis, Cricket South Africa have handed over the reins to young batsman Aiden Markram.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to follow the third ODI of the series live on Wednesday:

When

February 7, 2018

Where

Newlands, Cape Town

Live on TV

Sony Ten Network

Live Streaming Online

Sony LIV App and its website

Start Time

1630 IST

Live Scores and Updates

Zeenews.com