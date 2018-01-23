हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: When and where to watch live streaming and broadcast

The third and last Test between India and South Africa starts on Wednesday at Johannesburg's New Wanderers Stadium and fans can't wait for the contest to begin.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 23, 2018, 17:23 PM IST
Comments |
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: When and where to watch live streaming and broadcast
BCCI

The third and last Test between India and South Africa starts on Wednesday at Johannesburg's New Wanderers Stadium and fans can't wait for the contest to begin.

Even though India are trailing 2-0 in the series, there will be no dearth of excitement as fans look to Virat Kohli and his men to get a consolation win and salvage some pride.

We are here to help you just in case you don't know how to stay abreast of all the happenings in the match. Check out the following details. 

Schedule

January 24 to 28, 2018

Time

1:30 pm IST

Live TV

Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD for both Hindi and English feeds.

Live Streaming

Sonyliv

Live Scorecard

Zeenews.com is here to keep you up to date.  Join us on our website tomorrow. 

Tags:
IndiaSouth AfricaVirat KohliLive streamingLive TVLive scorecardCricket3rd TestJohannesburg
Next
Story

Pakistan cricketers are adored in India, feels Shoaib Akhtar

Trending