India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: When and where to watch live on TV, live streaming online

India are on the cusp of creating history as a victory in the fourth match against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday will make Virat Kohli & Co the first team from India to win an ODI series in the rainbow nation.

India won the first three ODIs of the six-match series to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead but need another victory to get both hands on the trophy. Moreover, a win will also cement India's position as No. 1 team on ICC's Team Rankings for ODIs.

With captain Virat Kohli in red-hot form, hitting two hundreds in three matches of the series so far, South Africa will largely bank on the return of AB de Villiers, who was not part of the first three matches due to an injury, to inspire the team in scripting a turnaround.

Here's where and when the match can be followed:

When

February 10

Where

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Start Time

1630 IST

Live on TV

Sony Ten Network

Live Online

Live streaming available on Sony LIV App and its website

Live updates and scorecard

