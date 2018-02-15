India vs South Africa, 6th ODI: When and where to watch live streaming and broadcast

India will look to seal the series 5-1 when they play South Africa in the sixth and last ODI at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Friday.

Virat Kohli's men thrashed the Proteas by 73 runs in the last match in Port Elizabeth to clinch the series and become the number one team in ODIs.

It was the tourists' first ODI series win in South Africa. The win at St George's Park was also their first in six matches there.

India will hope they continue their good show on Friday and further pile agony on the home team before the T20 series gets underway.

We are here to help you just in case you don't know how to stay abreast of all the happenings in the match. Check out the following details.

Schedule

February 16, 2018

Venue

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Start Time

1630 IST

Live TV

Sony Ten Network

Live streaming

Sony LIV App and its website

Live updates and scorecard

Zeenews.com