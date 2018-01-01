India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah speaks about his involvement with the Test squad

New Delhi: The Men in Blue will be looking for their first ever Test series victory against the rainbow nation in South Africa. With different bowling conditions at play, the management and coaching staff have a lot of work to do concerning their bowling ammunition due to the presence of bouncy wickets.

Bowlers vs Batsmen. What a contest it turned out to be here this afternoon at Cape Town. @MdShami11 @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot snaring pace! What a sight! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cE4GWt3skr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2017

India's bowling department will be relying on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. For Jasprit Bumrah, it will also be his first Test match for India.

In a video, uploaded on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Test debutant spoke about his transition from white ball to red ball, meanwhile also speaking about India's first practice session.

The 24-year-old pace bowler from Ahmedabad said, "This is our first practice session after arriving at Cape Town. We are doing centre-wicket practice and the batsmen are playing according to their batting order. It was a good productive session as we got a feel of the wicket and the weather. It was a good practice session for the team as they put in a lot of hard work."

He further added, "It was a good long productive bowling session for all the bowlers. Since there was a little bit of juice in the wicket, our wicket-keeper too was feeling a little bit of pace which are bowlers were generating."

The first Test will be played on January 5th in Cape Town, the second Test will be played in Centurion from January 12th and the last match will be played at Johannesburg from January 24th. After that, the two teams will play a six-match ODI and three-game T20I series in February.