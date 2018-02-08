India vs South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal make history in India's 124-run win

India's dominating run in the ODI series in South Africa continued on Wednesday as Virat Kohli & Co registered their third win in as many games to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. And once again leading from the front were the skipper himself and spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

After Kohli scored his 34th ODI century with a sublime 160 not out to take India to 303/6, Yadav and Chahal once again tied the home teams in knots with match-winning spells of 4/23 and 4/46, respectively.

Incidentally, it is only the first time that two spinners have taken four wickets each in an ODI for India. Overall, it's only the fifth such instance in the history of ODI cricket.

Such has been the dominance of legspinner Chahal and chinaman Yadav that they have now taken 21 of the South African wickets in the three matches played so far.

Their show on Wednesday bowled the hosts out for a mere 179 as India went on to win by 124 runs. The win also made Kohli's boys the first Indian team to win three ODIs in a bilateral series on South African soil.

It leaves India the job of winning only one of the remaining three matches to clinch their first ODI series in the rainbow nation. But looking at the ruthless nature of India's wins (by 6 wickets, 9 wickets and 124 runs) and South Africa's feeble challenge, a whitewash doesn't look beyond the men in blue.