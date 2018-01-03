India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja bogged down by illness, Shikhar Dhawan recovers from ankle injury

Cape Town: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been suffering from viral illness for the past two days, while opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from an injury ahead of the first cricket Test against South Africa, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that its medical team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and said it expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs.

"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town," the statement said.

"The BCCI`s decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match on Friday," it added.

Left-handed batsman Dhawan hit the nets at the morning training session at the Newlands Stadium on Wednesday as he recovered from an ankle injury. The injury was deemed "minor".

Dhawan is fit and is available for selection for the first Test.

India have three options for the opening batting roles. Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul are the other two openers in the squad.

India squad for the three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.