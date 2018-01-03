India vs South Africa: Skippers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis unveil Freedom Series trophy

New Delhi: After hammering Sri Lanka at home to record a ninth straight series win, the Indian cricket team will be facing their toughest competition in an away series in South Africa. India have never won a cricket series in South Africa – and Virat Kohli and company will be wanting to change that.

India will play hosts South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series from January 5th at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Ahead of the Test series, the two skippers – Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis – posed with the trophy for the series named the Freedom Series. BCCI posted a photo on Twitter of the two captains with the trophy at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with the caption, "Winter is Here! #FreedomSeries #SAvIND."

A series win in South Africa will see the Indians create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories. The Men in Blue are currently on level with Australia for the most consecutive Test series victory.

India's home record against the Proteas is pretty good, as they have played 16 Tests, winning eight, losing five and drawing three.

The first Test will be played on January 5th in Cape Town, the second Test will be played in Centurion from January 12th and the last match will be played at Johannesburg from January 24th. After that, the two teams will play a six-match ODI and three-game T20I series in February.