India vs South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli leaves Newlands defeat behind, looks ahead to Centurion

One of the important traits all great players share is their ability to quickly move on from bad experiences.

Clearly, they very well understand there is no point in brooding over failures.

India captain Virat Kohli did the same on Wednesday and shared a picture on Twitter where he is sitting next to all-rounder Hardik Pandya and both players appear to be in great spirits.

Touchdown Joburg, what a City!

Gearing up for the next one and very excited about it. pic.twitter.com/3TffUrRfWC — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2018

It's been only three days since Team India suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first Test at Newlands in Cape Town but one can see in the picture Kohli was already past that bitter experience. His positivity appears to have rubbed off on Pandya too.

Needing 208 to win, the Indians failed terribly and were bowled out for 135 to concede the contest. Kohli had a tough time in the match, accumulating just 33 runs across two innings.

Pandya, however, was one of the few Indian players who managed to impress by virtue of his 94 runs and three wickets in the match.

India will hope to level the series when they take the field in Centurion on January 13. The team needs to follow in Kohli's footsteps as any baggage from Newlands can make things worse.