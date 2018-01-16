India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli gets angry at Lungi Ngidi after send-off at Centurion

The second innings of the Centurion Test for Virat Kohli was nowhere near as good as the first. The India captain scored 153 in the first innings but was sent back for just five by young South African debutant Lungi Ngidi lbw in the second as India chased a stiff 287 to win the Test and level the series. But something annoyed Kohli more than his dismissal.

As the visiting skipper walked back to the dressing room, a pumped-up Ngidi, after looking at the dismissal on the big screen, turned towards the South African dressing room and punched the air. That made Kohli turn back at once with angry looks towards the South African team in a huddle.

However, it didn't appear that the 21-year-old pacer had any intention of enraging Kohli, whose dismissal left India struggling at 26/3.

Meanwhile. on Tuesday, the India skipper was fined 25 percent of his match fee for showing dissent against the umpire during the third day's play.

"India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday," ICC said in a statement.

The incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa's second innings on Monday when Kohli continuously complained to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

After the day's play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

(With PTI Inputs)