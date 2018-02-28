India vs South Africa: 'You guys whipped us, when are you going back?' SA fans tell India coaches at a mall

New Delhi: India's overwhelming success in the ODI and T20I series on their tour of South Africa had the local fans in awe as very few visiting teams manage a whipping that Virat Kohli and his boys managed to hand their fancied hosts.

India ran over the South Africans in ODIs, claiming the six-match series 5-1, and followed it up with their second trophy on tour in a 2-1 T20I series victory.

While coach Ravi Shastri said it was all possible after a brainstorming session where the team analysed what went wrong in the first two Tests, he, while talking to mid-day, cited an incident that highlighted that the South African fans were in awe of India's dominance in the limited-overs internationals.

"(Bowling coach Bharat) Arun and R Sridhar (fielding coach) went shopping on Sunday and were told, 'When are you guys going back? You've given us a whipping, we've had enough.' This is the ultimate!", Shastri said in the interview.

"Every South African was standing up and applauding. If you make a couple of calls there, you will know what they feel (about India's performance). I walked through a mall and there were people saying, 'coach... outstanding!'" said Shastri.