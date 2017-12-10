India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Dhoni Review System saves Jasprit Bumrah in Dharamshala — Watch

New Delhi: There's belief that MS Dhoni can do anything on the cricket fans. Considering the feats he has achieved, it's not an overstatement. But one thing which sets him apart from other legends is his unrivalled cricketing sense. Nobody reads the game like him. And he was at his usual best against Sri Lanka in the first ODI match on Sunday in Dharamshala. (AS IT HAPPENED || SCORECARD)

India lost the match by seven wickets despite Dhoni playing a gem of an innings. His 65 helped India go past the 100-run mark, but it was too small a target for any side. During his stay in the middle, Dhoni showed his worth by nailing another perfect Decision Review System (DRS) to save Jasprit Bumrah.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found dead in Sabarmati river

It happened off the last ball of the 33rd over, bowled by Sachith Pathirana. An arm ball hit Bumrah on the bat foot, and the umpire obliged the Lankan appeal for a LBW. Dhoni, who was at non-striker's end, immediately asked for the review even as Bumrah starting making his long way back.

Watch it here:

Well, it returned as a not out to the applause of capacity Dharamshala crowd.

Also watch: MS Dhoni hits monster sixes during his Dharamshala masterclass

Lanka chased down the target with 29.5 overs remaining to end their losing streak against India. This is their first win 13 matches.

The defeat meant that India's hopes of becoming top-ranked ODI side also ended. India needed to win the series 3-0 to oust South Africa from the perch.

The second match will be played on Wednesday (December 13) in Mohali.