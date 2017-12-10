India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni hits monster sixes during his Dharamshala masterclass — Watch

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stood tall amidst the ruins in Dharamshala on Sunday as Indian batsmen failed miserably against an inspired Sri Lankan bowling attack in the first of three ODI matches. (SCORECARD || MATCH BLOG)

Put into bat, India got off to a worst possible start, losing opener Shikhar Dhawan in the second over with the scoreboard still reading a big naught. But it was only the beginning of the horror show.

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma soon joined Dhawan in the stands in the fifth over, and by the 17th over, India were 29/7. Dhoni, however, played a valiant knock to helped India move past the 100-run mark. In the process, he also brought up 67th ODI half-century.

During his 87-ball knock, the 36-year-old hit 10 fours and two sixes. And those sixes were worth watching.

First one was a stand an deliver stuff, in the 36th over, bowled by Nuwan Pradeep, for a flat six over mid-off. But the second one was a monster hit, over cow corner, pocketed into the top tier stand. Left-arm spinner Sachith Pathirana sure got a test of Dhoni power. It happened in the 37th over.

Suranga Lakmal once again impressed with a brilliant spell of pace bowling. His figures 10-4-13-4 are pure magic.

India need to win the series 3-0 to become the top-ranked ODI side in the world.