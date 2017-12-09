India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni warms up with pace bowling in Dharamsala — Video

New Delhi: On the eve of Sunday's India-Sri Lanka first ODI match in Dharamsala, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets himself some bowling practice.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of former captain sending down the cherry at a good pace in the nets.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

Is there anything that @msdhoni cannot do? You have seen him bowl leg spin now it is time for seam up. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/8WLuKnyyE5 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2017

Dhoni, 36, often helps India teammates in the nets. For the record, he has an ODI wicket, in the form of West Indian Travis Dowlin.

India will start as the favourites after winning the three-match Test series 1-0. Men on Blue had also blanked the Lankans in their own backyards when they last met in a limited-overs' series.

The absence of regular skipper and run-machine Virat Kohli is likely to make the hosts take a cautious approach in the series opener tomorrow.

But in Rohit Sharma, India have one good leader who loves to lead by example. And the Mumbaikar is known for scoring big runs.

A 3-0 series whitewash will help India oust South Africa as the top-ranked ODi side in the world.

And that's what the Men in Blue will target.