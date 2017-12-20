India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni's towering last-ball six sends fans into frenzy – Watch

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a gem of an innings during the first India-Sri Lanka T20I match in Cuttack on Wednesday. During his 22-ball 39-run knock, Dhoni hit four fours and a six, but the best of the lot was the last hit of the innings, which went for a huge six. (AS IT HAPPENED/SCORECARD)

Thisara Perera tired to york the former India captain but, it ended up as a low full toss for Dhoni. The 36-year-old Indian got himself low, and lofted the ball over mid-wicket boundary for a huge six.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

Despite a cautious start, India managed to put a good total of 183/3. Lokesh Rahul top scored with 61 of 48 balls, ahead of Dhoni's 39. Manish Pandey also played a blistering knock of 32 from 18 balls.

Then, Indian bowlers produced a disciplined performance to bowl out Lanka for a paltry total of 93 runs. India thus registered their biggest ever win in T20I in terms of runs.

India have already won both the Test and ODI series. The second match of T20I series will be played in Indore on Friday (December 22).