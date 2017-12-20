India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: When, where, live streaming, TV listing

Cuttack: India will look to keep Sri Lanka on the mat when the three-match T20I series begins with the first match at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Wednesday. The hosts won the Test series and ODI series to continue their domination over the Asian neighbours. India had also swept all three formats on their tour of the island nation earlier this year.

But India's T20I squad for this series has many of the big names, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, missing, which means the bench strength will be tested in the unpredictable shortest format of the game.

Kohli took a leave from the limited-overs leg of the home series to get married to long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will thus look to guide the young squad that has three debutants - Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi - in its ranks.

Washington made his India debut during the ODI series but is yet to play a T20I. However, Deepak Hooda and Basil Thampi are uncapped. Mohammed Siraj has played just a solitary T20I in his international career so far.

Here's how, where and when you can track the match:

When

December 20, 2017

Where

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha

Start time

1900 IST

Live broadcast

Star Sports

Live streaming

Hotstar.com

The second and third match of the series will be played in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24, respectively. India will then fly to South Africa for a gruelling two-month tour that begins with the first Test on January 5.