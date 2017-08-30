close
India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 4th ODI: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

India take on Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 17:53
New Delhi: India take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the five-match ODI series. Already 3-0 up in the series, Virat Kohli’s men will be looking for another win under their belt in what has been an amazing tour for them where they have won everything under the sun.

First the 3-0 whitewash win in the Test series and now the unassailable lead in the ODI series has led to Indian fans believing that India may end up winning all matches on the tour.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

The fourth ODI will be played on August 31, Thursday.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 2.30 pm local time which is the same as IST.

Where:

The fourth ODI of the series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Sony Ten network which will broadcast the match on its multiple channels.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.

