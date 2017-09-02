India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
India take on Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI in Colombo on Sunday.
New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will battle in the fifth and final ODI of the series in which India are already 4-0 up. There odds are stacked against the hosts who need to not just take control of their game but also stop a juggernaut which is Virat Kohli’s team at this point and time.
Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:
Date:
The fifth ODI will be played on September 3, Sunday.
Time:
The day’s action will begin at 2.30 pm local time which is the same as IST.
Where:
The fourth ODI of the series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Where to watch on television:
The official rights of the tour are with the Sony Ten network which will broadcast the match on its multiple channels.
Live streaming:
The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.