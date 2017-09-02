India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will battle in the fifth and final ODI of the series in which India are already 4-0 up. There odds are stacked against the hosts who need to not just take control of their game but also stop a juggernaut which is Virat Kohli’s team at this point and time.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

The fifth ODI will be played on September 3, Sunday.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 2.30 pm local time which is the same as IST.

Where:

The fourth ODI of the series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Sony Ten network which will broadcast the match on its multiple channels.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.