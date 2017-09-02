close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

India take on Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI in Colombo on Sunday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 15:35
India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will battle in the fifth and final ODI of the series in which India are already 4-0 up. There odds are stacked against the hosts who need to not just take control of their game but also stop a juggernaut which is Virat Kohli’s team at this point and time.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

The fifth ODI will be played on September 3, Sunday.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 2.30 pm local time which is the same as IST.

Where:

The fourth ODI of the series will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Sony Ten network which will broadcast the match on its multiple channels.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaLive streamingLive telecast

From Zee News

Lasith Malinga rues &#039;lost generation&#039;, urges Sri Lanka to back struggling team
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Lasith Malinga rues 'lost generation', urges Sri...

Hockey India sacks men&#039;s national team coach Roelant Oltmans
Other Sports

Hockey India sacks men's national team coach Roelant...

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma&#039;s trainer
cricket

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma...

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara thank fans for unconditional love
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara...

Leander Paes-Purav Raja win US Open opener; Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza lose respective matches
Tennis

Leander Paes-Purav Raja win US Open opener; Rohan Bopanna,...

Captain will always be the boss of the team, assures Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Captain will always be the boss of the team, assures Ravi S...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 2: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 2: Preview, live streami...

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co eye series clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Preview: Virat Kohli and Co ey...

See pics: Lasith Malinga hosts dinner for Indian cricket team
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

See pics: Lasith Malinga hosts dinner for Indian cricket te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video