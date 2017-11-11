India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Full schedule, Test squads
India-Sri Lanka series complete fixture.
New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricket team is already in India for a six-week tour of India, which starts here with the first of the three-Test series, beginning on November 16.
Sri Lanka will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against Virat Kohli's India. The 15-member squad will hit the nets from Thursday ahead of their two-day practice game against a third-string Board President's XI at the JU (2nd Campus ground), starting November 11.
Here's the complete schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|16-20 Nov
|1st Test
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|24-28 Nov
|2nd Test
|VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|2-6 Dec
|3rd Test
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|10 Dec
|1st ODI
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|13 Dec
|2nd ODI
|PCA Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
|17 Dec
|3rd ODI
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|20 Dec
|1st T20I
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|22 Dec
|2nd T20I
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|22 Dec
|3rd T20I
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
The last time Sri Lanka played Test matches in India was seven years back in 2009, a three-match series that they lost 0-2. Earlier this year, India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in Tests, followed by a clean sweep in ODIs and the lone T20 International.
However, the Islanders had a better show against Pakistan, winning away Test series in the UAE 2-0. But in the ODI series that followed, they were routed 0-5 by Pakistan.
Squads:
India 1st & 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanka Test: Dinesh Chandimal (C & wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Gamage, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lakshan Sandakan