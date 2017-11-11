India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Full schedule, Test squads

New Delhi: Sri Lankan cricket team is already in India for a six-week tour of India, which starts here with the first of the three-Test series, beginning on November 16.

Sri Lanka will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against Virat Kohli's India. The 15-member squad will hit the nets from Thursday ahead of their two-day practice game against a third-string Board President's XI at the JU (2nd Campus ground), starting November 11.

Here's the complete schedule:

Date Match Venue 16-20 Nov 1st Test Eden Gardens, Kolkata 24-28 Nov 2nd Test VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur 2-6 Dec 3rd Test Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 10 Dec 1st ODI HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 13 Dec 2nd ODI PCA Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh 17 Dec 3rd ODI ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 20 Dec 1st T20I Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 22 Dec 2nd T20I Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 22 Dec 3rd T20I Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The last time Sri Lanka played Test matches in India was seven years back in 2009, a three-match series that they lost 0-2. Earlier this year, India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in Tests, followed by a clean sweep in ODIs and the lone T20 International.

However, the Islanders had a better show against Pakistan, winning away Test series in the UAE 2-0. But in the ODI series that followed, they were routed 0-5 by Pakistan.

Squads:

India 1st & 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka Test: Dinesh Chandimal (C & wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Gamage, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lakshan Sandakan