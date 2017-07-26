India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shikhar Dhawan scores ton on comeback, his second century in as many matches in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan marked a memorable comeback into the Indian Test team by scoring a century in the ongoing Test match versus Sri Lanka in Galle. At the time of filing this report, Dhawan was batting on 111 off 119 balls. He has hit 17 fours in his knock thus far.

Dhawan, who has a career strike-rate of almost 60 in Test match cricket, has now got the three fastest centuries by an Indian batsman since 2013.

The Delhi dasher scored a century versus Australia in 2013 off only 85 balls. He also scored a hundred versus Bangladesh off 101 balls in 2015. His century in the ongoing Test match versus Sri Lanka came off 110 balls.

Meanwhile, there was another feat for the 31-year-old left hander as he became the first man to score centuries in his first two matches in Sri Lanka.

Dhawan last played in Sri Lanka in 2015 when he played an innings of 134. His last Test match overall was in September last year. That was when New Zealand toured India.

Dhawan has not been able to match his high success rate of ODI cricket in Test matches. But he has managed to hit five centuries (including the ton in the ongoing Test match) in a career that has seen him play 24 matches.