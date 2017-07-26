close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shikhar Dhawan scores ton on comeback, his second century in as many matches in Sri Lanka

Dhawan, who has a career strike-rate of almost 60 in Test match cricket, has now got the three fastest centuries by an Indian batsman since 2013.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:50
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shikhar Dhawan scores ton on comeback, his second century in as many matches in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan marked a memorable comeback into the Indian Test team by scoring a century in the ongoing Test match versus Sri Lanka in Galle. At the time of filing this report, Dhawan was batting on 111 off 119 balls. He has hit 17 fours in his knock thus far.

Dhawan, who has a career strike-rate of almost 60 in Test match cricket, has now got the three fastest centuries by an Indian batsman since 2013.

The Delhi dasher scored a century versus Australia in 2013 off only 85 balls. He also scored a hundred versus Bangladesh off 101 balls in 2015. His century in the ongoing Test match versus Sri Lanka came off 110 balls.

Meanwhile, there was another feat for the 31-year-old left hander as he became the first man to score centuries in his first two matches in Sri Lanka.

Dhawan last played in Sri Lanka in 2015 when he played an innings of 134. His last Test match overall was in September last year. That was when New Zealand toured India.

Dhawan has not been able to match his high success rate of ODI cricket in Test matches. But he has managed to hit five centuries (including the ton in the ongoing Test match) in a career that has seen him play 24 matches.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanIndia vs Sri LankaDhawan centuryCricket

From Zee News

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dropped catch rules out Gunaratne for entire Galle Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dropped catch rules out Gunara...

England players&#039; desire must not be questioned, says Ben Stokes
cricket

England players' desire must not be questioned, says B...

Yaya Toure backs Benjamin Mendy to make impact at Manchester City
Football

Yaya Toure backs Benjamin Mendy to make impact at Mancheste...

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham eager to shine in Premier League with Swansea
Football

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham eager to shine in Premier Leag...

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble remember India&#039;s bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas
cricket

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble remember Ind...

Krunal Pandya feels proud seeing brother Hardik earning maiden Test cap from Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Krunal Pandya feels proud seeing brother Hardik earning mai...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 10 rules you need to remember as the fifth season of the tournament kicks off on July 28
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 10 rules you need to remember as t...

International Champions Cup: Manchester Untied vs Barcelona - Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Manchester Untied vs Barcelona...

IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for another disappointing innings
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video