India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli’s lean form in Test match cricket continues as he misses out in first innings in Galle

This is a bit of a dry spell in Test cricket for Kohli. He earlier missed out in the home series against Australia where he hit just 104 runs in five innings with a top score of only 15.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 16:31
New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s lean form in the longest format of the game continued after the Indian cricket captain was out for just 3 on the opening day of the first Test match versus Sri Lanka in Galle. Kohli was caught behind by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of Nuwan Pradeep after facing just eight balls on Day 1 of the Test match on Wednesday.

India meanwhile cashed on a beautiful batting strip in the first Test versus Lanka in Galle. Winning the toss and electing to bat, India were 328 for 3 in 71 overs at the time of filing this report. The top scorer of the innings thus far has been Shikhar Dhawan who made 190 before being sent back to the pavilion.

Dhawan’s opening partner Abhinav Mukund meanwhile missed out as he made only 12 before being out. On the other hand, Cheteshwar Pujara is not out on 108. And Ajinkya Rahane is not out on 9.

India are favourites to win the three-match Test series against a struggling Lankan team.

