India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, time, venue, where to watch, live streaming, squads

India didn't start the ODI series against Sri Lanka the way they wanted and were handed an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat at Dharamsala, where the Lankan bowlers, led by Suranga Lakmal, left the home team in tatters. It was only due to MS Dhoni's half-century that India could reach the three-figure mark.

The hosts will, thus, want to make a statement in the second ODI on Wednesday and give a gift to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married in Italy on December 11, by winning to make the series 1-1.

Here's all you want to know about the much-anticipated game:

When

December 13, 2017

Start Time

1130 IST (0600 GMT)

Where

IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali

How to watch

Star Sports 1 (English commentary) and Star Sports 3 (Hindi commentary). The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast the match.

Live stream

Hotstar.com

Squads

INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

SRI LANKA: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sachith Pathirana