India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Statistical highlights

Mohali: After being put in to bat, India scored a mammoth 392/4, thanks to captain Rohit's 208 not out, and then restricted Sri Lanka to 251/8 despite Angelo Mathews's unbeaten 111.

Statistical highlights of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka are:

India's 141-run triumph is their biggest by runs margin at Mohali, obliterating the 64-run win vs Zimbabwe on March 10, 2002.

India (392/4) have recorded their third highest total in ODIs at Mohali - the top two being 414 for seven at Rajkot on December 15, 2009, and 404 for five at Kolkata on November 13, 2014.

India's aforesaid score is the highest by any nation at Mohali, outstripping the 351 for five by South Africa vs Netherlands on March 3, 2011. Their previous highest total at this venue was 321 for nine vs Pakistan on November 8, 2007.

India became the first team to register 100 totals of 300-plus in ODIs, followed by Australia (96), South Africa (79), Pakistan (69) and Sri Lanka (66).

Rohit Sharma's superb unbeaten innings of 208 is the second highest by a captain in ODIs - the highest being 219 by Virender Sehwag vs West Indies at Indore on December 8, 2011. These two innings are the only double centuries by captains in ODIs.

Having registered two double centuries previously - one each against Australia and Sri Lanka - Rohit Sharma, with his unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka today at Mohali, has become the first batsman to hit three double centuries in ODIs.

Apart from Sharma, no other batsman has registered even two. The other players combined have recorded only four double hundreds - one each by Sachin Tendulkar, Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Rohit Sharma has equalled a record for posting five innings of 150 or more in ODIs. India's Sachin Tendulkar & Australia's David Warner were the first two.

Sharma has posted six centuries this year in ODIs, emulating Virat Kohli's tally in 26 innings. He thus became the third Indian opening batsman to record six hundreds or more in a calendar year, joining Sachin Tendulkar (9 in 1998 & 6 in 1996) and Sourav Ganguly (7 in 2000).

The top two innings - both double hundreds - for India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs have been played by Rohit Sharma - his previous double hundred against them is 264 at Kolkata on November 13, 2014 - a record for the highest individual innings by any batsman in ODIs. His first double hundred in ODIs was 209 off 158 balls vs Australia at Bangalore on 2.11.2013.

Sharma's fifth hundred vs Sri Lanka is his 16th in ODIs, bettering Virender Sehwag's tally of 15. Only three players have recorded more centuries for India - Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (32) & Sourav Ganguly (22).

Sharma's third Man of the Match award vs Sri Lanka is his 12th in ODIs.

Sharma is the first player to be adjudged Man of the Match four times this year in ODIs.

Sharma recorded 12 sixes during his double century knock at Mohali - the second highest tally by a captain next only to the 16 during his innings of 149 off 44 balls vs West Indies at Johannesburg on January 18, 2015.

