India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI – Team news, Likely Playing XI, Stats in focus

New Delhi: Team India's comprehensive 9-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in 'record' time, didn't just confirm Virat Kohli and Co's extreme superiority over the Lankans but also paved way for a few youngsters to strengthen their credentials in bid cement a place in the coach and skipper's plans for the 2019 World Cup. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Skipper Kohli did admit that he would prefer losing matches while taking risks rather than sitting idle with the present core team hoping they will be at their peak at least the next 2 years.

In the second ODI, Kohli is expected to continue giving Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal an extended run in the team, while one or two fresh faces could also be seen in the batting department. (IND vs SL, 2nd ODI - Full Preview)

While Rohit Sharma will be looking to put the run-out incident in the first ODI behind and contribute more with the bat today, while KL Rahul will be hoping to at least get an opportunity to showcase what he can do with the bat.

The lower middle-order comprising of MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav will be in focus as the selectors assess whether the pair can continue to handle pressure of finishing the games together with Hardik Pandya.

For Axar and Yuzvendra, it will be a test of consistency after their impressive performance in the previous match.

Here's the likely XI of both teams:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedara, Milinda Siriwardanan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch conditions and weather forecast:

The Pallekele is likely to offer help to seamers under the lights, but has something in store for the spinners too. There is a chance play will be interrupted by rain.

Statistics at stake:

Lasith Malinga is just 2 wickets away from completing 300 ODI wickets. He will be the fourth Sri Lankan to reach the landmark.

MS Dhoni requires just 56 runs to overtake Mohommad Azharuddin as India's fourth highest run getter in ODIs.

The match will be Sri Lanka's 800th ODI, and they surely would be looking to put in a better performance than in Dambulla.