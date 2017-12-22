India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: 100 off 35 balls: Rohit Sharma equals record for fastest T20I century

India captain Rohit Sharma blasted his way to the fastest ever century in T20I. Sharma raced to his century in 35 balls, equalling the record set by South African David Miller.

Sharma was caught trying to keep the acceleration up against Sri Lanka at Indore, out after scoring an eye-popping 118 off just 43 balls.

The joint fastest T20I century! 35 balls

11 fours

8 sixes What an innings! Take a bow Rohit Sharma! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qGiyvuqJXe — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017

Rohit also broke AB de Villers record for the most sixes in a calendar year. The South African had hit 63 sixes, and Sharma hit 64.

He has also made the second fastest 50 by an Indian captain in international cricket after Kapil Dev, and it's also the fastest 50 by an Indian captain in T20I cricket.

Rohit's ton was the fastest hundred by an Indian batsman in this format. The previous one was held by KL Rahul off 46 balls against West Indies in 2016.

It was also the highest individual score by an Indian captain in T20I cricket.

He blasted 10 sixes and 12 fours in his innings.

118 runs

43 balls

12 fours

10 sixes

274.41 strike rate

1 incredible innings Bravo @ImRo45!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ixZH9ZeXq0 — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017

The Mumbaikar and KL Rahul's opening partnership is also the highest against Sri Lanka.