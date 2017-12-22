India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, spinners rock Sri Lanka

Another record-breaking knock by Rohit Sharma and back-breaking 12-ball spell by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav scripted India's thumping 88-run win in the second T20 international against Sri Lanka in Indore on Friday, which gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, India rode on Rohit's landmark knock of 118 off 43 balls to post 260/5 on the board, their highest total in the format. The stand-in captain's century came off just 35 balls, equalling the world record that was until Friday exclusively in the name of South Africa's David Miller.

Rohit and KL Rahul (89 off 49) added 165 runs for the opening wicket, which set the platform for India's record score. Thisara Perera (2/49) and Nuwan Pradeep (2/61) took two wickets each.

In reply, Sri Lanka gave India a mini-scare through Kusal Perera's 37-ball 77 and his whirlwind century partnership with opener Upul Tharanga (47 off 29). But Chahal and Kuldeep took six wickets between them in 12 balls to break the visitors' back.

Legspinner Chahal topped the bowling charts with figures of 4/52 while Kuldeep ended up with 3/52, after being 0/45 in his first three overs.

Sri Lanka lost their last seven wickets for 27 runs to end up with 172/9 as the injured Angelo Mathews was not available to bat.

Talking about records, Indian batsmen hit 21 sixes in all in their innings, equalling the mark set by West Indies.