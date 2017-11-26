India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Dasun Shanaka fined for ball tampering

Nagpur: Already facing a daunting task to make a comeback in the second Test, Sri Lankan worries compounded after ICC fined pacer Dasun Shanaka for ball tampering during the second day's play on Saturday. (Day 2 Blog | Scorecard)

Dasun, 26, was caught picking the seam of the ball in the 50th over of the Indian innings in Nagpur yesterday. And the right-arm pacer has admitted to the same to ICC match referee David Boon.

The ICC released a statement yesterday, saying Shanaka has been fined 75 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Dasun Shanaka fined for changing the condition of the ball https://t.co/WMf5crxNpQ #INDvSL @icc — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) November 25, 2017

Shanaka was found to have breached Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3."

In addition to the fine for his breach of Article 2.2.9, three demerit points have been added to Shanaka's disciplinary record.

Pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if Shanaka reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points* and he will be banned.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin after the end of second day's play.

"After the day's play, Shanaka admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC press release stated.

Commenting on his decision, Boon said: "These are early days in Dasun's career and I am sure this sanction will ensure he is more careful when maintaining the condition of the ball in the future."

All Level 2 breaches carry a minimum penalty of a fine of between 50-100 percent of the applicable match fee and/or up to two suspension points.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Shanaka went wicketless on an arduous day for the fielding side as Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit hundreds. He has so far bowled 13 overs, conceding 43 runs.

India have already taken a 107-run lead.

(With PTI inputs)