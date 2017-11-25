India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara notches up 14th hundred, becomes first Indian to hit thousand runs in 2017

New Delhi: Imperious Cheteshwar Pujara notched up his 14th hundred during second day's play of Nagpur Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. (Day 2 Blog | Scorecard)

The 29-year-old, in the process, became the first Indian batsman to hit thousand or more Test runs in 2017. He reached the landmark with a double off the last ball of the 71st over.

Two other players to have achieved the feat are Dean Elgar of South Africa (1097 in 11 Tests) and Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne (1000 in 12 Tests).

Pujara entered the match needing 75 runs.

Converting the start, Pujara reached his hundred with a double off the second ball of the 87th over.

The day ended with Pujara and Virat Kohli unbeaten on 121 and 54 respectively.

India are now 107 runs ahead with three days' play left in the match.