India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal hoping for miracle to beat Virat Kohli & Co

New Delhi: On the eve of second Test match against India, Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal said that they are hoping for some miracles to beat Virat Kohli & Co.

Lanka avoided defeat in the series opener in Kolkata despite dominating the first four days of the match. With rain playing spoilsport, and the hosts laying a green top at Eden Gardens, Lankan pacers exploited the condition to the hilt, and bowled India out for 172 in the first innings.

"If you take the Indian team, they are a very good side. It is a big challenge for us as a team to come here and win a game or a series. But I am sure we can do some miracle here," Chandimal said.

On the final day of first Test, India set a 230-run target with Kohli scoring an unbeaten hundred. Then, Indian pacers rocked Lanka, removing seven wickets for 75 in 26.3 overs, before bad light forced an early end to the match.

Another green top awaits both the teams in Nagpur, but it will be one wishful thinking for Lanka to assume that the famed Indian batting line-up will fail again.

In Kolkata, Suranga Lakmal ran through the Indian top order in the first innings. His spell allowed Lanka to dominate India early in the match. But the visitors wasted the chance to register their first ever Test in India.

And the skipper, well aware of the challenges, admitted that they will need to execute their plans.

"We have to do our basics, stick to our game plans. In the middle, we have to execute our game plans. If we can do that we can put the Indians under pressure. We are looking at that as a team," he added.

Lanka will be playing their first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium. India's record at the venue is three wins and one defeat.