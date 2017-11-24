India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli dances after the fall of Niroshan Dickwella — Video

New Delhi: Indian bowlers produced an inspired performance to dismiss Sri Lanka for 205 runs on Day 1 of the second Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. (DAY 1 - AS IT HAPPENED || DAY 2 REPORT || SCORECARD)

India's cause was helped by the trio of Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ishant, making a comeback to the playing XI, led the attack with early blows, removing Sadeera Samarawickrama, caught at first slip by Cheteshwar Pujara, and Dimuth Karunatne, trapped in front for LBW.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja were not given enough overs in the Kolkata Test, considering the nature of the pitch. But in Nagpur, India's spin twins shared seven wickets between them.

All the wickets were important, but skipper Virat Kohli showed a special liking of the Niroshan Dickwella wicket.

The Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman was in the middle of a good knock, but played a reckless shot and ended up offering a catch to mid-off, thanks to a leading edge.

Ishant Sharma gleefully took the catch even as bowler Jadeja and rest of the Indian players gathered to celebrate the fall of Dickwella.

Dickwella managed 24 runs and was rebuilding the Lankan innings with skipper Dinesh Chandimal.

It happened off the last ball of 61st over. Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

Late in the day, India lost opener KL Rahul. India were 11/1 with Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

The series opener in Kolkata ended in a thrilling draw despite rain playing spoilsport on first two days.

The side which wins the Nagpur Test will not lose the three-match series.