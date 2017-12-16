India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Statistical Preview

New Delhi: India have not lost a series at home since the defeat to South Africa in October 2015. But that streak is under threat with Sri Lanka seeking their first series win in India.

Lanka decimated India in Dharamsala to lead the three-match series 1-0, then Rohit Sharma – India's stand-in skipper – stood up in the second match in Mohali to help hosts level the series.

Thus, we are presented with Sunday's series decider in Visakhapatnam.

Here are all the numbers you need to know before the match:

1. Lanka have not won a bilateral series against a Test-playing nation away from home since 2014.

2. India have lost only once at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in six matches.

3. In those six matches, teams batting first put up 250+ scores – 269,288,269,289,259,356; while 79 was the lowest recorded in the ground by New Zealand last year.

4. MS Dhoni needs 102 runs to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs. If the former captain manages to do so in the match, he will become the fourth Indian (after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid) and 12th cricketer overall to the landmark.

5. Rohit needs a hundred to break the tie for most ODI tons in 2017, which he currently shares with Virat Kohli.

6. Shikhar Dhawan needs 62 runs to reach the 4,000-run mark. He will become the 15th Indian and 106th overall to the landmark.

7. Rohit and Dhawan have so far produced 12 hundred-run opening stands, and are not tied Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the fourth place.

8. Only three pairs Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (21), Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (16), and Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (15) have more such stands than Rohit and Dhawan pair.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (C), Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera