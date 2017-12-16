India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: When, where and TV Listing

New Delhi: The hosts will look to carry their winning momentum and seal the series in Vishakapatnam. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma led an amazing fightback in Mohali, with his third ODI double century, after a disturbing loss to Sri Lanka, in the series opener in Dharamsala. India has a lot of youngblood in their squad for this ODI series, and each of them will be looking forward to creating a dilemma among the selectors, in the future.

(Also read: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Co eye series win at fortress Visakhapatnam)

Here's everything you need to know about the penultimate match in the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka:

Date: 17th December, 2017.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

TV listings: The match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD. It will also be live streamed on hotstar.com.