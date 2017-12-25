India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Statistical highlights
In all three formats this year – Tests, ODIs and T20Is, India have won 37 matches and lost 12 out of 53 contested. The remaining four could not produce results – the win/loss ratio being 3.083. This is their best performance in terms of wins in a calendar year.
PTI| Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 15:05 PM IST
Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Statistical highlights of the third and final Twenty20 International match between India and Sri Lanka are:
- India's winning margin of 3-0 is their biggest series victory vs Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals. For the second time, they have won all three matches in a bilateral series -- the first instance being against Australia in Australia in January 2016.
- India have won ten and lost four matches out of 14 played against Sri Lanka in T20Is – winning % 71.42.
- India, for the first time, have won seven successive matches against Sri Lanka between February 12, 2016 and December 24, 2017. This is their joint-best winning sequence against an opponent. They had defeated Australia in seven consecutive matches between October 10, 2013 and October 7, 2017.
- Only one team had more wins in a calendar year in international cricket – 38 out of 47 contested by Australia in 2003 (8 lost and drawn 1).
- Between April 6, 2017 and December 24, 2017, Sri Lanka have lost eight consecutive matches, obliterating the seven matches lost by them between March 20, 2016 and January 20, 2017.
- Sri Lanka became the first team to have lost 40 matches (out of 57 contested) in a calendar year in international cricket. They won 14 while the remaining three could not produce results.
- Rohit Sharma had posted 65 sixes in 33 innings in international cricket this year – the highest tally registered by a batsman in a calendar year. South Africa's Abraham de Villiers had recorded 63 sixes in 34 innings in 2015.
- Rohit's tally of 13 sixes is the highest by any batsman in T20Is involving India and Sri Lanka.
- Rohit has managed 162 runs at an average of 54.00 in the series – the most runs by an Indian player in a bilateral series in India against a team.
- Rohit's aforesaid aggregate is the second highest by an Indian batsman in a bilateral series behind the 199 (ave. 199.00) in three matches by Virat Kohli vs Australia in Australia in 2015-16.
- Jaydev Unadkat (2/15) has recorded his best bowling figures in T20Is.
- Jaydev Unadkat has received his first Man of the Match award in T20Is. Also, he got his first Player of the series award in T20Is.
- Washington Sundar (18 years and 80 days) became the youngest Indian to make debut in T20Is, surpassing Rishabh Pant's record (19 years 120 days).