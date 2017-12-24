India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: When, where, TV listing, teams

New Delhi: India have already sealed the T20I series against Sri Lanka with a comfortable victory in 22nd December's match in Holkar Stadium – where India won by 88 runs. It was the second match in a row when the Indian performance sent records tumblings.

The Men in Blue lead 2-0 in this three-match bilateral T20I series.

Although this is a dead rubber match, Sri Lanka have their pride at stake and few of the Indian players need to prove their mettle for the national team selectors – in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 24th December 2017.

When and where is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I taking place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, on 24th December 2017. The match will start at 7 PM (Local Time).

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The match will be shown at Star Sports and will also be live streamed at hotstar.com.

What are teams for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Basil Thampi.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera(c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Sachith Pathirana.