India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Back pain rules Rangana Herath out of Pallekele encounter

With Sri Lanka already losing the series and a hectic Test season ahead, the team management decided on resting the veteran spinner.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 10:19
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Back pain rules Rangana Herath out of Pallekele encounter

New Delhi: Sri Lanka suffered a major blow in their hopes of getting a positive result in the final Test against India in Pallekele after veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath being ruled out owing to back pain. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

With Sri Lanka already losing the series and a hectic Test season ahead, the team management decided on resting the veteran spinner.

"Rangana complained about back pain and we don't want to take any chances with him. He is our leading bowler and we have a hectic season ahead. Hence we thought not to risk him for the final game of the series already lost," a Sri Lanka Cricket source told Cricbuzz.

Herath was injured in the first Test while fielding but recovered sufficiently to play in the second Test.

The left-arm spinner, has been his sides go-to bowler, having bowled as many as 151 overs in just over three weeks.

Herath joins the list of other Sri Lankan players like all-rounder Asela Gunaratne, pacers Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep, who have all been ruled out of the series.

Herath's absence has more to do with the due rest their highest wicket-taker deserved, considering the Islanders's hectic schedule which sees them playing Pakistan in the UAE in September in a two-Test series followed by a three-Test series in India in November.

In the 39-year-old's absence, left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara will be leading the spin challenge, a role he has been prepared for as and when Herath retires.

(With PTI inputs)

