India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Birthday boy Shikhar Dhawan completes 8000 runs in first-class cricket

New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday celebrated his 32nd birthday by completing 8000 first-class runs during fourth day's play of Delhi Test against Sri Lanka.

The left-handed batsman reached the landmark with four off the third ball of 27th over in the Indian second innings. It's his 115th first-class match.

Dhawan is on a comeback trail in Test cricket. He lost the India spot last year after a run of poor form. But this year, he has been in good form, scoring plenty of runs. Earlier this year, he scored two centuries in Sri Lanka.

Playing in his 28th Test, Dhawan scored 23 runs in the first innings.

India dismissed Lanka for 373 earlier today to take a 163-run innings lead.

Replying to India' 536/7 declared, Lanka rode on hundreds from skipper Dinesh Chandimal (164) and Angelo Mathews (111) to pose a fight in the third and final Test match.

For India, Virat Kohli scored 243 in a record-breaking knock. He was ably supported by Murali Vijay, who scored a second back-to-back hundred.

India lead the series 1-0 thanks to their record-equalling win in Nagpur. The rain-marred series opener in Kolkata, however, ended in a thrilling draw.