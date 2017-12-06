हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Fans troll no-ball hero Ravindra Jadeja – Video

After setting a 410-run target for Sri Lanka, India got off to a good start on Day 5 with birthday boy Jadeja getting the wicket of former Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 06, 2017, 13:05 PM IST
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Cricket fans on Wednesday trolled Ravindra Jajeda after the India all-rounder took a wicket off no-ball on the final day of third and final Test against Sri Lanka in Delhi. (SCORECARD || DAY 4 BLOG)

A brilliant catch at first slip by Ajinkya Rahane, Jadeja's probing spell and also Mathews' inability to decode the set-up were the highlights of the dismissal.

But all those facets were trumped by a basic fact that the wicket was off a no-ball, with the umpire missing the errant front-foot of the bowler.

Watch the video here, courtesy Hotstar:

Interestingly, Jadeja was denied another wicket, that of Dinesh Chandimal after he bowled Lankan skipper. This time, the umpires were extra cautious and settled it with an umpire's call. Tight indeed.

Then, fans took over, trolling the 29-year-old with interesting tweets, with some fans saying spinners bowling no-balls is a crime. Here are some:

At Lunch on final day, Lanka were still 291 runs aways from the target for an improbable win and level the three-match series.

