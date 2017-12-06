India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Fans troll no-ball hero Ravindra Jadeja – Video

New Delhi: Cricket fans on Wednesday trolled Ravindra Jajeda after the India all-rounder took a wicket off no-ball on the final day of third and final Test against Sri Lanka in Delhi. (SCORECARD || DAY 4 BLOG)

After setting a 410-run target for Sri Lanka, India got off to a good start on Day 5 with birthday boy Jadeja getting the wicket of former Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

A brilliant catch at first slip by Ajinkya Rahane, Jadeja's probing spell and also Mathews' inability to decode the set-up were the highlights of the dismissal.

But all those facets were trumped by a basic fact that the wicket was off a no-ball, with the umpire missing the errant front-foot of the bowler.

Watch the video here, courtesy Hotstar:

Check out "Rahane's Sharp Catch Gets Mathews" on Hotstar!https://t.co/4KmybXrfOn — Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) December 6, 2017

Interestingly, Jadeja was denied another wicket, that of Dinesh Chandimal after he bowled Lankan skipper. This time, the umpires were extra cautious and settled it with an umpire's call. Tight indeed.

Then, fans took over, trolling the 29-year-old with interesting tweets, with some fans saying spinners bowling no-balls is a crime. Here are some:

#INDvSL Jadeja got a birthday gift unknowingly from Ump Joel hwevr next no ball call for Chandimal was not chkd proply by 3rd ump 50-50. — Ratish Raikar (@RaikarNo1) December 6, 2017

Sir Ravindra JADEJA can take wicket even on no ball. — Jay Hirapara (@jayhirapara529) December 6, 2017

Jadeja has been doing it time & time. A No ball from a spinner should be called a Crime. You really just can't do the same mistake again & again. Coach & management should really work on this including a captain. — Sunny Raut (@RautSunny03) December 6, 2017

Don't know why Jadeja is unhappy about the overturned decision, he has already taken a wicket off a no ball.#INDvSL — Tharindu Jayasinghe (@Pibu_Ra) December 6, 2017

Not a single Australian fast bowler bowl a no ball so why is jadeja bowling so many no balls wht the hell he is doing #INDvSL — Baljit (@baljit346) December 6, 2017

Wicket off a no ball for Jadeja. Mercy. #IndvSL — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 6, 2017

I think it's high time we check all Jadeja deliveries for no balls. What the fuck on field umpire is even doing? Even the second no ball was not caught by him #INDvSL — Waruna Tennakoon (@warunanc) December 6, 2017

Jadeja bowled ball of the match & its no ball himself to blame. #INDvSL — Aman Kamboj (@BeingCriCrazy) December 6, 2017

Damn! Second no ball by Jadeja while taking a wicket. He got away the first time, not so lucky this time. Quick question, does the heel have to be on the line or behind when the toe lands? Always "stumped" me... — Priyanka Vora (@priyankavora7) December 6, 2017

At Lunch on final day, Lanka were still 291 runs aways from the target for an improbable win and level the three-match series.