India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Flying Sadeera Samarawickrama impresses Virat Kohli, Delhi crowd – Watch

New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama on Tuesday produced a stunning fielding effort to impress rival captain Virat Kohli and a sizeable crowd at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium during Day 4's play of third and final Test match.

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Samarawickrama almost pulled off an impossible catch but ended up stopping a certain boundary.

Rohit Sharma played a well-timed pull shot off a Suranga Lakmal bouncer. The ball flew off the bat, but Samarawickrama produced a stunning full body length dive to attempt a catch.

Watch his effort here, courtesy BCCI:

It happened off the second ball of the 47th over.

Rohit remained unbeaten on 50 as India declared their innings at 246/5 and set a 410-run target. Shikhar Dhawan (67), Cheteshwar Pujara (49) and Kohli (50) also contributed with the bat.