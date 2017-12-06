India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: 'Ignorant' Ravindra Jadeja leaves everyone in splits in Delhi on the eve of his 29th birthday — Video

New Delhi: On the eve of his 29th birthday, Ravindra Jadeja intentionally or unintentionally treated his India team-mates to an unusual but hilarious celebration after dismissing Sri Lankan nightwatchman Suranga Lakmal in Delhi. (SCORECARD || DAY 5 BLOG)

After setting a 410-run target on the fourth day of third and final Test, India choked the Lankan batsmen with their disciplined bowling, and soon the visitors were reduced to 31/3. Mohammed Shami gave the breakthrough by removing Sadeera Samarawickrama in the sixth over of the innings, then Jadeja struck twice in an over to leave the visitors reeling.

He first sent back Dimuth Karunaratne, caught behind; then bowled Lakmal three deliveries later, off the fourth ball of the 16th over. That's when it all happened at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Also watch: Vijay Shankar plays the perfect messenger for Team India in Delhi

Even though the off-stump was uprooted, an 'ignorant', if we may, continued appealing for an LBW. The whole turn of events left his team-mates in splits even as umpires drew the bails to signal the end of day's play after the completion of the over.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

On the final day, the birthday boy struck early to remove Angelo Mathews to give India just the perfect start.

Also watch: Flying Sadeera Samarawickrama impresses Virat Kohli, Delhi crowd

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after their record-equalling win for the biggest win in Nagpur. The series opener in Kolkata was ended in a thrilling draw despite playing spoilsport.

Jadeja is playing his 35th Test match, and the celebrated all-rounder has taken 160 wickets in those 34 matches. He also scored 1167 runs.