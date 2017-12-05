India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Wriddhiman Saha takes stunning catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama – Watch

New Delhi: Wriddhiman Saha is known for taking stunning catches. On Day 3 of third and final Test against Sri Lanka, the Indian wicketkeeper took an acrobatic catch to send back Sadeera Samarawickrama.

It happened off the third ball of the 137th over in the Lankan innings, Ishant Sharma.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli hit his sixth double hundred to help India post a mammoth first innings total.

In reply to India's 536/7 declared, Lanka made 373 in their first innings with skipper Dinesh Chandimal (164) and Angelo Mathews (111) scoring hundreds.

On Day 4, India bowled out Sri Lanka for 373 runs to take a 163-run lead.