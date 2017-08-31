close
India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Colombo: Live Cricket Score and updates

Team India presently have an unassailable 3-0 advantage over Sri Lanka in the 5-match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 14:10
India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Colombo: Live Cricket Score and updates
IANS | PTI

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa stadium, Colombo. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

14: 12 IST: IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, L Rahul, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, A Patel, K Yadav, J Bumrah, S Thakur

14: 08 IST: Shardul Thakur being given his maiden ODI cap.

14:05 IST: Virat Kohli wins toss and opts to bat first. Shardul Thakur makes his ODI debut, Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey are also in. Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal make way for the new comers.

For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga, debutants Munaweera and Pushpakumara are in.

13:59 IST: It's time for Toss!

13:35 IST: Indians in 300-ODI club:

13: 20 IST: Here's MS Dhoni practicing his trademark hitting in the nets.

After seeing the third ODI conclude amidst crowd-chaos, the stadium management have beefed up better security arrangements at the stadium, expecting a similar incident to take place here should Team India produce another dominant performance.

Having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, Virat Kohli is expected to give Indian rookies including Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur an opportunity to showcase their talent, while there would be extra focus on MS Dhoni who is set to paly his 300th One-Day International.

Dhoni is expected to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone encounter. One of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, he will join India`s elite `Club 300`, which has Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Right-arm pacer Lasith Malinga will lead Sri Lanka in the absence of injured stand-in skipper Chamara Kapugedara in Colombo. Malinga`s appointment is the fifth captaincy change to the Sri Lankan side in the last seven competitive matches.

Third ODI Review:

Opener Rohit Sharma`s sublime century combined with a maiden five-wicket haul by paceman Jasprit Bumrah powered India to a series-clinching win against Sri Lanka in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Chasing 218 for victory, Sharma hit a 145-ball 124 not out to steer the visitors home in 45.1 overs. The visitors rode on an unbeaten 157-run fifth-wicket stand between Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 67, to take an uassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

It was Bumrah who set up the win for India after his career-best figures of 5-27 restricted Sri Lanka to 217-9 in 50 overs.

Live India vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 4th ODIMS DhoniVirat KohliLive Cricket ScoreIND vs SL LiveLasith Malingalive cricket

